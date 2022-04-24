Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.

Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ashleigh Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa in their semifinal, but the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek’s power.