USFL Score, highlights: New Jersey Generals defeat Michigan Panthers, 10-6, to win first game of the season

The New Jersey Generals won the first edition of “The Northern Duel,” defeating the Michigan Panthers, 10-6, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday night.

After a Generals field goal in the first quarter, the Panthers were able to capitalize on an interception, scoring six to take the lead early in the second. New Jersey responded with a touchdown drive of their own, leading 10-6 at the half. Running back Darius Victor scored that touchdown for the Generals, his first of the season. He led the team in rushing with 40 yards on 11 carries.

The second half was scoreless, with both teams making unsuccessful field goal attempts. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson led a late game surge, converting on fourth-and-20 to give the Panthers a last shot at the end zone. The Generals’ pass rush shut Patterson down, sealing the win for New Jersey, their first of the season.

Head coaches for Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals

Both teams are led by veteran head coaches with NFL experience Michigan head coach Jeff Fisher spent 22 years as an NFL head coach with the Oilers/Titans and Rams. This is his first head coaching job since leaving the Rams during the 2016 season. Meanwhile, New Jersey is led by Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. Despite overlapping for three seasons as NFL head coaches, this was Fisher and Riley’s first meeting.

Panthers vs. Generals score, results, highlights

Final score: Michigan Panthers 6, New Jersey Generals 10

1st quarter, 5:25 (Generals): N.Rose 21 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-S.Flanick, Holder-B.Miller.

2nd quarter, 13:39 (Panthers): C.Scarlett rushed up the middle to NJ End Zone for 4 yards. C.Scarlett for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd quarter, 2:00 (Generals): D.Victor rushed up the middle to MICH 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams, C.DeMoor at MICH 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Victor rushed up the middle to MICH End Zone for 2 yards. D.Victor for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Panthers vs. Generals reaction and coverage

11:07 p.m. ET: Shea Patterson’s pass intended for Lance Lenoir is incomplete as the game clock hits 0:00. New Jersey holds on to their lead after a scoreless second half to win their first game.

First W of the season ✅

Winners of The Northern Duel ✅

Beating Michigan ✅ Mission Accomplished 🎖 pic.twitter.com/o2xbZomHz0 — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 23, 2022

10:54 p.m. ET: Shea Patterson completes his longest pass today, connecting with Cameron Scarlett on fourth-and-20. The Panthers are at their own 32-yard line with 0:49 left. Michigan trails New Jersey by four points.

10:35 p.m. ET: Generals’ Brock Miller punts 41 yards to put Michigan at their own 12 with 4:20 remaining. New Jersey holds their 10-6 lead as neither team has scored this half.

10:21 p.m. ET: A huge turnover for the Panthers! Kyshonn Tyson recovers a fumble to give Michigan the ball with 11:13 left in the fourth.

The Panthers are unable to capitalize on the turnover, punting it away.

10:14 p.m. ET: Nick Rose misses a 34-yard field goal attempt. He previously made a 21-yard attempt in the first quarter of this game. The Generals hold their four-point lead over the Panthers with 13:29 remaining.

10:09 p.m. ET: A scoreless third quarter comes to an end. New Jersey holds their 10-6 lead heading into the fourth.

9:55 p.m. ET: The Panthers start the second half with their strongest offensive showing of the game so far. However, they come up empty-handed as Michael Carrizosa’s 39-yard field goal attempt is no good.

9:43 p.m. ET: The second half gets underway from Protective Stadium!

9:33 p.m. ET: And that’s the half: New Jersey leads Michigan, 10-6. The Generals have dominated the Panthers in total yardage after the first half, 165 yards to 49. Michigan was down 17-0 at the half in last week’s game against Houston and nearly came back for the win.

9:22 p.m. ET: Panthers’ tight end Joey Magnifico is injured during the kick return. He is placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Players from both sides show support for Joey Magnifico as he is carted off due to injury 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/HGjLhD4ZGn — USFL (@USFL) April 23, 2022

His father appears on the field by Michigan head coach Jeff Fisher.

9:11 p.m. ET: Generals running back Darius Victor is initially called down at the 1-yard line. The play is reviewed and the call is reversed for a New Jersey touchdown! This is Victor’s first touchdown of the season.

Good luck stopping @yungvitov tonight 🔥 He puts the Generals on top 🎖 pic.twitter.com/zY9IENiQBw — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 23, 2022

Nick Rose’s extra point attempt is good and New Jersey retakes the lead, 10-6, with less than two minutes to play in the half.

9:04 p.m. ET: New Jersey goes for it on fourth-and-two. Perez’s pass to Woody Brandom is complete for a gain of 12 yards and the first down.

8:47 p.m. ET: Panthers’ safety Orion Stewart intercepts Perez’s pass. Michigan’s offense capitalizes, scoring three plays later. Running back Cameron Scarlett rushes four yards up the middle for the touchdown.

Michael Carrizosa’s extra attempt is no good.

Michigan 6, New Jersey 3.

Too easy for @cam_scarlett11 The Panthers are on top 💪 pic.twitter.com/opQQmPjTA3 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 23, 2022

8:36 p.m. ET: At the end of the first quarter, New Jersey leads 3-0. This is the second consecutive game where Michigan has not scored in the first quarter. The Panthers’ first points in last week’s matchup against the Gamblers came in the third quarter.

8:30 p.m. ET:

After marching down to the Michigan 3-yard line, the Generals settle for a field goal. Nick Rose makes a 21 yard attempt to give New Jersey a 3-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter.

8:14 p.m. ET: Inclement weather delayed last weekends’ Panthers/Gamblers kick-off by an hour. No such concerns today.

8:06 p.m. ET: Michigan wins the toss and defers.

Everything you need to know about the USFL:

What time and channel is the Panthers vs. Generals on?

