It’s the New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits this Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The New Orleans Breakers defeated the Philadelphia Stars 23-17 on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans’ quarterback Kyle Sloter went 17-for-27 with 150 yards and one interception but it was ultimately the Breakers’ defense that stole the show. The team led the league in sacks in week 1 recording 6 sacks on Stars quarterback Bryan Scott last Sunday. Three of those sacks came from DE Davin Bellamy who was voted USFL Defensive Player of the Week. Bellamy played four seasons at Georgia (2014-17). LB Vontae Diggs also made a huge impact in Sunday’s win making a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown during the first quarter.

The Tampa Bay Bandits pulled off a 17-3 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Monday night and just like the Breakers, the Bandits also had a big night on defense. Tampa Bay allowed the fewest points (3) and the second-fewest total yards (186) of any defense in the opening weekend and that effort was led by led by DE Zac Dawe, DT Reggie Howard, and LB Travis Feeney. The trio accounted for all three of the team’s sacks and half of the tackles for loss.

How to watch the New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits:

When: Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

