It’s the Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals tonight at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

Tonight’s game will register the first win for a North Division team this season after the South Division proved to be dominant in last weekend’s USFL season debut. The Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals both lost in Week 1 with Michigan losing 17-12 against the Houston Gamblers and New Jersey losing 28-24 against the Birmingham Stallions. Panthers Running back Stevie Scott led the team in carries (18) and rush yards (72) and scored the Panthers’ only rushing touchdown but the former Indiana Hoosier’s efforts weren’t enough to repair the team’s first-half fiasco that left them trailing 17-0 to start the third quarter.

The New Jersey Generals opened up the season with more of a commanding start scoring a touchdown on the opening drive against the Stallions. Wide receiver Randy Satterfield, the sole player in the league to post over 100 receiving yards in Week 1, led the Generals’ offense with a touchdown and five catches. However, the Stallions caught up scoring a touchdown on each of their final three possessions of the game, eventually sealing the Generals’ fate with the game-winning touchdown with just 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

How to watch the Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals:

When: Friday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

