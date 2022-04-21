Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner. The three-day event takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Chris Simms has already started breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. So far, Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterback prospects, wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and more. See below to find out who made the top 5 names for each position.

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

1. Matt Corral , Mississippi 2. Kenny Pickett , Pittsburgh 3. Malik Willis , Liberty 4. Sam Howell , North Carolina 5. Desmond Ridder , Cincinnati

1. Jameson Williams, Alabama 2. Christian Watson , North Dakota State 3. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas 5. Drake London, USC

1. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati 2. Trent McDuffie , Washington 3. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama 4. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson 5. Marcus Jones, Houston

1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 2. Lewis Cine , Georgia 3. Daxton Hill, Michigan 4. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati 5. Percy Butler, Louisiana

1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St 2. Breece Hall, Iowa State 3. Dameon Pierce, Florida 4. James Cook, Georgia 5. Ty Davis-Price, LSU

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 2. Travon Walker, Georgia 3. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida St 4. George Karlaftis, Purdue 5. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

1. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State 2. Trey McBride, Colorado State 3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA 4. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina 5. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

1. T Evan Neal (Alabama) 2. T Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu (NC State) 3. C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) 4. T Charles Cross (Miss St) 5. G Zion Johnson (Boston College)

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft DT and LB Rankings:

1. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia 2. DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia 3. DT Travis Jones, Connecticut 4. DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State 5. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

1. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah 2. LB Quay Walker, Georgia 3. LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin 4. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia 5. LB Damone Clark, LSU

