The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Simms has already revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterbacks, wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and more. This week he’s talking defensive tackles and linebackers. See below to find out who made the top 5 on Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft DT and LB Rankings.

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL DT and LB Rankings:

Defensive Tackles:

1. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia 2. DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia 3. DT Travis Jones, Connecticut 4. DT Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State 5. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

No. 1 Jordan Davis: Georgia

What Simms Said: “He’s Vita Vea with more athleticism. He’s a can’t-miss.”

No. 2 Devonte Wyatt: Georgia

What Simms Said: “The film is better than Quinnen Williams.”

No. 3 Travis Jones: Connecticut

What Simms Said: “Whoa! He’s 325 and moves like THAT?!”

No. 4 Eyioma Uwazurike: Iowa State

What Simms Said: “He gave Linderbaum all he could handle.”

No. 5 DeMarvin Leal: Texas A&M

What Simms Said: “He’s a D-tackle with a splash of D-end.”

Linebackers:

1. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah 2. LB Quay Walker, Georgia 3. LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin 4. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia 5. LB Damone Clark, LSU

No. 1 LB Devin Lloyd: Utah

What Simms Said: “Nobody can block this kid at middle linebacker.”

No. 2 LB Quay Walker: Georgia

What Simms Said: “F*cking baller. His read-and-react is faster than anyone in this draft.

No. 3 LB Leo Chenal: Wisconsin

What Simms Said: “My kind of mofo. Wow legs and a wow *ss.”

No. 4 LB Nakobe Dean: Georgia

What Simms Said: “He has a partial rocket up his *ss, but not a full-fledged one.”

LB Damone Clark: LSU

What Simms Said: “We’re talking about a long-term NFL middle linebacker.”

