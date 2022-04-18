Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League action continues this weekend featuring four exciting games all taking place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Friday, April 22 the Michigan Panthers will face the New Jersey Generals at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, April 23 it’s the Pittsburgh Maulers vs the Philadelphia Stars at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox followed by a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Gamblers at 7:00 p.m. Then on Sunday afternoon, the New Orlean Breakers will battle it out with the Tampa Bay Bandits at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

All regular season games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

See below for the complete 2022 USFL week two schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

2022 USFL Week 2 Schedule:

Friday, April 22

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars , 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock

