The 2022 United States Football League season officially kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the 2022 USFL season.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 USFL Season:
How many teams are in the USFL?
There are a total of 8 teams in the USFL that make up two divisions:
North Division:
- Michigan Panthers
- New Jersey Generals
- Philadelphia Stars
- Pittsburgh Maulers
South Division:
- Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Gamblers
- New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits
Each of the teams was named after clubs that were part of the original league which played during the spring from 1983 to 1985, before ceasing operations.
How many games will be played this season?
There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game.
Teams in the same division will play each other twice, and teams in the other division once. Each team will have a 38-player active roster, as well as a practice squad consisting of 7 players.
Where will USFL games be contested?
All regular season games will take place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
What are some key dates to remember?
- USFL Draft – Feb. 22-23
- Supplemental Draft – Mar. 10
- Start of Training Camp – Mar. 21
- Kickoff Weekend – April 16-17
- Semifinals – June 25
- USFL Championship Game – July 3
Where can I watch USFL games?
NBC Sports will air a total of 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4). Games will also be broadcast on Fox and FS1. See the full 2022 USFL TV schedule below.
2022 USFL TV Schedule
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
- New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox
- Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock
- Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1
Week 2 (April 22-24):
- Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox
- Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1
- New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
- Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers
- New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers
Week 4 (May 6-8):
- New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
- Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
- Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
- Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
- Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
- Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
- Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
- Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
- New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
- Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
- Teams TBD
- Teams TBD
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
- Teams TBD