Kickoff weekend for the 2022 United States Football League is finally here as the season opens up with a New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions matchup this Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the game.

The North Division’s New Jersey Generals are led by head coach Mike Riley, 68, a former defensive back for the University of Alabama (1971-1974) with over 40 seasons of head coaching experience at the pro and collegiate levels. Riley was the Chargers head coach from 1999-2001 where he finished with a 14-34 record. Additionally, he led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to two CFL Grey Cup titles in 1987 and 1990.

The South Division’s Birmingham Stallions are led by head coach Skip Holtz, 58, the son of former head coach Lou Holtz who is best known for his 11-season tenure at Notre Dame (1986-1996) and winning a national championship in 1988. Skip, who actually played a season under his father at Notre Dame as a walk-on (1986), is making his debut coaching at the professional level. He most recently spent the last nine seasons at Lousiana Tech (2013-2021) finishing with an overall record of 64-50.

How to watch the New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions:

When: Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and FOX

Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

