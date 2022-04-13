Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League season kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.

All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games. See below for the complete 2022 USFL TV schedule.

2022 USFL TV Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

Week 1 (April 16-17):

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions , 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox

, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers , 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock

, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network

4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals , 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network

, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars , 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox

, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers , 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1

, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers , 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

, 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers , 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

, 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers , 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network

, 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, May 1 on Peacock

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3