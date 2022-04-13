Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 United States Football League season officially begins on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. While most of the league’s rules are in line with the traditional game of football that we’re used to watching at the collegiate and professional level, the USFL will be incorporating a few unconventional rule changes to bring even more excitement to the game. See below for the 2022 USFL rules and how they differ from the NFL.

2022 USFL Rules:

After scoring, teams will have the option of attempting a 1-point kick from the 15-yard line, a 2-point scrimmage play from the 2-yard line, or a 3-point scrimmage play from the 10-yard line.

Once the team has declared their choice they cannot change their extra point option (timeouts or penalties won’t allow changes).

If a touchdown is scored on a 1 or 2-point try by either team, 2 points are awarded.

If Team A scores a touchdown on a 3-point try, then 3 points are awarded; if Team B scores a touchdown on a 3-point try, then 2 points are awarded.

Teams will have two options to keep the ball after scoring:

An onside kick from the 25-yard line.

Running a 4th-and-12 play from their own 33-yard line. If a team makes a first down, it keeps the ball; if it fails, the defense gets the ball.

Kickoffs/Punts:

All kickoffs must be made from the 25-yard line:

No kicking team member may line up any further back than one yard. The receiving team must have a minimum of eight players in the set-up zone between their 35- and 45-yard lines

After a kickoff travels 20 yards, the first touch must be by the receiving team. If untouched, the kick becomes dead, and the ball belongs to the receiving team at that spot.

For punts, gunners may not line up outside the numbers and can’t be double-team blocked until the ball is kicked.

Game Timing:

Play clock: 35 seconds (25 for administrative stops)

The game clock stops for first downs inside the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Replays:

Each coach gets one replay challenge.

The replay crew can overrule incorrect personal foul calls (roughing the passer, hits on defenseless players, facemasks, horse collars, etc.). They will also be responsible for determining whether the act of pass interference is obviously intentional when it occurs 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Overtime will be a shootout:

Each team alternates 1-play possessions from the 2-yard line (each score is worth 2 points).

Each team gets up to 3 plays, the team that scores the most points wins. If Team A scores on the first 2 plays and Team B doesn’t score (4-0), the game is over. If the game remains tied after each team runs 3 plays, overtime continues under sudden death.\



Teams are allowed to throw two forward passes from behind the line of scrimmage.

Penalties:

Defensive pass interference: A defender intentionally tackling a receiver beyond 15 yards becomes a spot foul. Also, the penalty is a spot foul if it occurs 15 yards or less from the line of scrimmage or a 15-yard penalty from the line of scrimmage if the spot of the foul is beyond 15 yards.

A defender intentionally tackling a receiver beyond 15 yards becomes a spot foul. Offensive pass interference: If a pass doesn’t cross the line of scrimmage, there are no pass interference or ineligible player downfield penalties.

2022 USFL TV Schedule:

(*Times are subject to change)

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions , 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox

, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers , 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock

, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network

4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1

Week 2 (April 22-24):

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals , 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network

, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars , 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox

, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers , 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1

, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1 New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock

Week 3 (April 30-May 1)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers , 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

, 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers , 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox

, 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers , 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network

, 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, May 1 on Peacock

Week 4 (May 6-8):

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

Week 5 (May 13-15):

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22):

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

Week 7 (May 28-29):

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

Week 8 (June 3-5):

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12):

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

Week 10 (June 18-19):

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

Playoffs – Saturday, June 25

Teams TBD

Teams TBD

Championship Game – Sunday, July 3