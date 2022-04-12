Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Simms has already revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterbacks, wide receivers, cornerbacks, running backs, and more. This week he’s debating edge rushers. See below to find out who made the top 5 on Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Edge Rusher Rankings.

RELATED: When is the 2022 NFL Draft: Dates, schedule, TV channel, start time, Round 1 draft order

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2022 NFL Draft as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Why Matt Corral stands out from the pack

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Edge Rusher Rankings:

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan 2. Travon Walker, Georgia 3. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida St 4. George Karlaftis, Purdue 5. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

No. 1 Aidan Hutchinson: Michigan

What Simms Said: “Could he one day be the best pass rusher in the NFL? Yes.”

No. 2 Travon Walker: Georgia

What Simms Said: “When he explodes in a straight line, it’s comical.” But is the hype going too far?

No. 3 Jermaine Johnson II: Florida St

What Simms Said: “It doesn’t matter who it is; he dominates tackles.”

No. 4 George Karlaftis: Purdue

What Simms Said: “This guy’s a FOOTBALL player. He’s all about creating chaos.”

No. 5 Nik Bonitto: Oklahoma

What Simms Said: “The best in-space edge defender of this group. And maybe the most naturally-gifted pass rusher.”

Click here to watch the full video!

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend