Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Simms has already revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterbacks, wide receivers, cornerbacks, and more. This week he’s talking running backs. See below to find out who made the top 5 on Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft RB Rankings.

RELATED: When is the 2022 NFL Draft: Dates, schedule, TV channel, start time, Round 1 draft order

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2022 NFL Draft as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown, and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Why Matt Corral stands out from the pack

1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan St 2. Breece Hall, Iowa State 3. Dameon Pierce, Florida 4. James Cook, Georgia 5. Ty Davis-Price, LSU

No. 1 Kenneth Walker III: Michigan St

What Simms Said: “His body is a different rocked-up than the rest of the group.”

No. 2 Breece Hall: Iowa State

What Simms Said: “This a 3-down, all-around running back.”

No. 3 Dameon Pierce: Florida

What Simms Said: “Kareem Hunt. They’re a carbon copy of each other.”

No. 4 James Cook: Georgia

What Simms Said: How does he compare to brother Dalvin?

No. 5 Ty Davis-Price: LSU

What Simms Said: “He is an NFL starting running back.”

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings – The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more ahead of draft weekend