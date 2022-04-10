Daniel Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MADRID — Daniel Martinez of Colombia won the six-day Basque Country Tour after he snatched the lead from Remco Evenepoel during the final stage.

Evenepoel held a slim advantage of two seconds over Martinez after taking the lead from Primoz Roglic.

But the Belgian struggled on the final climb of the race as Ineos rider Martinez held off the other challengers to win the title.

Martinez finished the mountainous 143-kilometer (89-mile) stage from Eibar to Arrate fourth, just behind stage winner Ion Izagirre.

Izagirre finished runner-up in the race at 11 seconds behind Martinez. Aleksandr Vlasov completed the podium.

Evenepoel was fourth and Roglic eighth.