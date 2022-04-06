MLB Opening Day 2022: When does the baseball season begin this year?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an offseason of uncertainty and a 99-day lockout, baseball is back in session and MLB Opening Day is here. For the first time ever, Peacock will be the exclusive home to a new Major League Baseball game of the week on Sunday mornings.

Peacock will stream a total of 18 games beginning on Sunday, May 8 as the Chicago White Sox take on the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park (11:30 a.m. ET). The first six Sunday games will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET while the remaining 12 Sunday games will start at noon. See below for the 2022 MLB on Peacock schedule and some answers to your frequently asked questions surrounding the start of the season.

When does the 2022 MLB Season begin?

Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season is officially set for Thursday, April 7 with seven games taking place on Opening Day (Red Sox vs. Yankees and Mariners vs. Twins were both postponed due to weather).

Despite the delayed start, the MLB will stick to its 162 game slate featuring 30, nine-inning doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout.

What is different about this MLB season?

The new collective bargaining agreement includes several changes but here are a few key takeaways:

Both leagues will now have a designated hitter.

There will now be 12 teams in the postseason (six teams per league) rather than 10 teams.

There will be an increase in competitive balance tax thresholds.

The minimum salary for players will increase to $700,000 for 2022.

The first six picks in the draft will be determined via lottery to discourage tanking.

2022 MLB on Peacock Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

