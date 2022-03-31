Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens contract situation raises questions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson recently responded to the rumored uncertainty with the Baltimore Ravens. He stated, “I love my Ravens,” and said that thoughts of him leaving his team is a “false narrative.”

Brother from Another’s Michael Holley is shocked by Jackson’s lack of interest in pursuing a contract extension with the Ravens. Holley and co-host Michael Smith unpack possible reasons as to why the contract may be taking longer to be signed.

With an offseason full of blockbuster quarterback trades, including the mega deal of Deshaun Watson signing a guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns, it raises questions for Jackson and the Ravens.

Will the intense offseason of big trades and deals impact Lamar Jackson’s contract extension with his Baltimore Ravens?