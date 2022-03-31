The 2022 United States Football League season kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
There will be a total of 43 USFL games featuring four games a week during the 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff games, and a championship game. 20 of those games will take place on Sundays, 19 on Saturdays, and four will take place on Friday nights.
All regular-season games will be contested in the city of Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
NBC Sports will air 22 USFL regular season games on NBC (9), USA Network (9), and Peacock (4) while Fox will air a total of 14 games. See below for the complete 2022 USFL TV schedule.
2022 USFL TV Schedule:
(*Times are subject to change)
Week 1 (April 16-17):
- New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET, April 16 on NBC, Peacock, and Fox
- Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers, 12:00 p.m. ET April 17 on NBC and Peacock
- Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 17 on USA Network
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 17 on FS1
Week 2 (April 22-24):
- Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals, 8:00 p.m. ET April 22 on USA Network
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars, 12:00 p.m. ET April 23 on Fox
- Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers, 7:00 p.m. ET April 23 on FS1
- New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits, 3:00 p.m. ET April 24 on NBC and Peacock
Week 3 (April 30-May 1)
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, 4:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers, 8:00 p.m. ET April 30 on Fox
- Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers, 2:30 p.m. ET, May 1 on USA Network
- New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET, May 1 on Peacock
Week 4 (May 6-8):
- New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
- Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
Week 5 (May 13-15):
- Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
- Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
- Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
Week 6 (May 21-22):
- Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
- Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
Week 7 (May 28-29):
- Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
- New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
Week 8 (June 3-5):
- Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
- New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
Week 9 (June 11-12):
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
- Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
Week 10 (June 18-19):
- Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
Playoffs – Saturday, June 25
- Teams TBD
- Teams TBD
Championship Game – Sunday, July 3
- Teams TBD