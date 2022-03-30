WrestleMania 38 takes place this Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium–the home of the Dallas Cowboys–in Arlington, Texas. The biggest WWE event of the year returns to the lone star state with several fan favorites nearly six years after setting the all-time attendance record (101,763) for a WWE event in Texas back in 2016.

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch WrestleMania 38 live this weekend!

On Saturday night, the Texas Rattlesnake himself, Stone Cold Steve Austin, returns 19 years after his last WrestleMania match to finally confront Kevin Owens, and his Texas-trash-talk, face-to-face on “The KO Show”.

The second night of WrestleMania 38 features one of the most highly anticipated matches of all time as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battle it out in a Winner Take All Championship Unification.

What time does WrestleMania 38 start?

While WrestleMania 38 officially starts on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. ET, we’ve got a full weekend of WWE coverage for you on Peacock. It all kicks off on Friday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET as the Steiner Brothers and The Undertaker are just a few of the notable names being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Vince McMahon, the company chairman, will personally induct The Undertaker–the last time he did that was in 2009 for none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Legends are returning and legacy is on the line. You do not want to miss this weekend’s WWE coverage on Peacock. See below for the full schedule and additional information on how to watch.

When: Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET (live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET (live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET) Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Live Stream: Click here to watch live on Peacock

WWE Schedule this weekend on Peacock:

(All times are listed as ET)

Friday, April 1

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

NXT Stand & Deliver – 1:00 p.m. (live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m.)

– 1:00 p.m. (live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m.) The Bump – 4:00 p.m.

– 4:00 p.m. WrestleMania 38: Night 1 – 8:00 p.m. (live coverage kicks off at 6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, April 3

The Bump – 4:00 p.m.

– 4:00 p.m. WrestleMania 38: Night 2 – 8:00 p.m. (live coverage kicks off at 6:00 p.m.)