The 2022 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click here to find the full first-round draft order.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Simms will be breaking down the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. Last week, Simms revealed his highly anticipated list of the top 5 quarterback prospects, this week he’s tackling the wide receivers. See below to find out who made the top 5 on Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft WR Rankings.

Chris Simms’ 2022 NFL Draft WR Rankings:

1. Jameson Williams, Alabama 2. Christian Watson , North Dakota State 3. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas 5. Drake London, USC

No. 1 Jameson Williams: Alabama

What Simms Said: “Jameson Williams is to be the most slam dunk, easy evaluation I’ve seen so far. He’s Jerry Jeudy with another gear. DeVonta Smith with a little more strength. You name it, he can do it. He’s arguably the best route runner in the draft. Compared to the Ohio State kids he’s faster, he makes way more happen after the catch, and he breaks tackles.”

No. 2 Christian Watson: North Dakota State

What Simms Said: “The most pleasant surprise of the draft for me is Christian Watson. Another big receiver. I have all the confidence that you’ll continue to hear his name more and more as we go by here. Do you like DK Metcalf? Do you like Chase Claypool? Do you like Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Because that’s who Christian Watson is to me… When you look at the size, the skill, seeing the guy in person, you just go woah, this kid is a real specimen.”

No. 3 Alec Pierce: Cincinnati

What Simms Said: “Nobody can run with Alec Pierce. He runs by everybody, there’s nobody that can run with this kid. He’s in the conversation for the best route runner in the whole draft. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage with different releases and do it like a pro, whether it be the footwork, the hands, it’s as good as it gets.”

No. 4 Treylon Burks: Arkansas

What Simms Said: “He’s a weapon. He makes s**t happen. I’m not wowed by his ability to separate from DBs but I am wowed by what he can do with the ball in his hand…The route running is it special? No. Do I think there’s potential for it to be a lot better? I do.”

No. 5 Drake London: USC

What Simms Said: “Right off the bat he’s one of the greatest 50/50 jump ball receivers I’ve ever seen in the history of my evaluation period. It’s not 50/50 with him, it’s 90/10. His size is truly an elite thing he has. He uses it to benefit his skill set and his play.”

