Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1 1/4-mile (2,000-meter) course at Meydan.

Hot Rod Charlie was second and Japan’s Chuwa Wizard, last year’s runner-up, edged Life Is Good for third.

Life Is Good got off to a fast start and led the field into the home turn but faded as Dettori’s well-timed challenge paid off.

Country Grammer, owned by Los Angeles-born Saudi investor Amr Zedan, was the runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after a nine-month layoff.

It’s the fourth Dubai World Cup victory for Dettori.

Baffert was handed a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year’s Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert’s attorneys argued in a Kentucky court last week that the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18.