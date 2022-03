Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kentucky Derby is back, with the race’s 148th running taking place on the first Saturday in May.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, May 6th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

When is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 148th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 7. Coverage begins on USA, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 12 p.m. ET and will move from USA Network to NBC at 2:30 p.m.

Where is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is run at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

How can I watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

NBC is home to the 148th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will also broadcast the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Breeders’ Cup.

How to stream the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 148th Kentucky Derby will be available for live stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage:

Saturday, May 21 : 146th Preakness Stakes

: 146th Preakness Stakes Saturday, June 11: 153rd Belmont Stakes

