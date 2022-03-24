Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The race for the 2022 Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby, the race’s 148th running which takes place on the first Saturday in May.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

On February 21, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualified Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit from the Kentucky Derby due to a failed post-race drug test. Churchill Downs now recognizes 2nd-place finisher Mandaloun, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, as the winner.

The 147th Preakness Stakes will follow two weeks later on May 21st. It will be hosted at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD.

On June 11th, the 154th Belmont Stakes will cap the 2022 Triple Crown schedule. The last leg of the Triple Crown will be held at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

Who was the last Triple Crown winner?

The most recent Triple Crown winner was Justify, trained by Baffert and ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, in 2018. His win came just three years after another Baffert horse, American Pharoah, won the Triple Crown.

Triple Crown 2022 order:

Kentucky Derby (May 7) Preakness Stakes (May 21) Belmont Stakes (June 11).

Triple Crown distances:

Kentucky Derby – 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs) Preakness Stakes – 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs) Belmont Stakes – 1 1/2 miles (12 furlongs)

Past Triple Crown winners:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)