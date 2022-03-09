The 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place this Wednesday, March 9, one night before the first round of the Players Championship, at the PGA Tour’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This will be the first time the induction will take place in the sunshine state since 2013. The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Four of the hall’s newest members elected for enshrinement in 2020 will be honored on Wednesday night: Tiger Woods, Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem, and Marion Hollins. See below for just a glimpse of their career highlights and additional information on how to watch the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live on the Golf Channel. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.

2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Inductees:

Tiger Woods, 46, (Induction Category – Male Player) :

Winner, Tiger Slam in 2000-2001

82 PGA Tour wins, tied most all-time (with Sam Snead )

) 15 professional major championship wins (second all-time)

PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times

No. 1 on World Ranking for 683 weeks

Susie Maxwell Berning, 80, (Induction Category – Female Competitor) :

11 LPGA Tour victories

3-time U.S. Women’s Open champion (1968, 1972, 1973)

Honored as one of the LPGA Tour’s Top-50 Players and Teachers All-Time in 2000

Tim Finchem, 74, (Induction Category – Contributor) :

Commissioner of the PGA Tour, 1994-2016

Presided over unprecedented growth of purses and coverage

Oversaw initiation of the Presidents Cup, World Golf Championships, and FedExCup

Joins predecessors Joseph Dey and Deane Beman as inductees

Marion Hollins (Induction Category – Contributor) :

*Hollins passed away in 1944 at age 51.

1921 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion

3-time Metropolitan Women’s Amateur Champion

1932 U.S. Captain in inaugural Curtis Cup

Helped develop Cypress Point Club and Pasatiempo Golf Club

How to watch the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony:

Where: PGA Tour’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

PGA Tour’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida When: Wednesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 9 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel Live Stream: Click here to watch

Be sure to follow the Golf Channel for the latest news, updates, and highlights surrounding the 2022 Players Championship!