The 2022 Players Championship takes place this Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13 on the Stadium Players Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. This year marks the 48th edition of the tournament and the 40th time that the event is being contested at TPC Sawgrass.
This year’s field features 144 players, notables include Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Lee Westwood, and the defending champion Justin Thomas.
All four rounds of the tournament will be featured on Golf Channel and NBC Sports. See below for the 2022 Players Championship full schedule with additional information on how to watch. Click here to find out how you can access additional live stream coverage.
How to watch the 2022 Players Championship:
*All times are listed as ET
Thursday, March 10
12:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel
Friday, March 11
12:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel
Saturday, March 12
1:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. on NBC
Sunday, March 13
1:00 pm – 6:00 p.m. on NBC
