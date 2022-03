Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games begin on Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13 in Beijing, China featuring approximately 736 athletes competing across a total of 78 medal events (39 for men, 35 for women, and 4 mixed events). Events will be contested at six venues in three competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou.

Over 230 hours of Paralympic programming will be available across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App. See below for additional information on how to watch the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Click here for the complete Team USA medal tracker.

How to watch the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games:

(All times are listed as ET and are subject to change)

Friday, March 4

Paralympic Preview Show – 6:30 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

The Opening Ceremony – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Alpine Skiing, Sled Hockey, Biathlon – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m.-4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Saturday, March 5

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Snowboarding, Sled Hockey, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Sunday, March 6

Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Wheelchair Curling – 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Monday, March 7

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Snowboarding*, Sled Hockey*, Cross-Country Skiing* – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing* – 8:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Tuesday, March 8

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Alpine Skiing*, Sled Hockey*, and Biathlon – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Cross-Country Skiing Semifinals and Final, Wheelchair Curling – 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Wednesday, March 9

Wheelchair Curling – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Cross-Country Skiing* – 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Alpine Skiing, Wheelchair Curling – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Thursday, March 10

Alpine Skiing* – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Sled Hockey Semifinal, Alpine Skiing*, Biathlon – 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling Semifinals – 1:30 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Friday, March 11

Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Game – 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Bronze Medal Game, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross-Country Skiing – 11:00 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 11:00 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Game – 1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Saturday, March 12

Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Alpine Skiing*, Snowboarding*, Cross-Country Skiing – 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock Primetime Paralympics Show – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Final, Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing – 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Sunday, March 13

Closing Ceremony – 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Daytime Paralympics Show – 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

– 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sled Hockey Final – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

*indicates an encore presentation

