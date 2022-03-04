Philadelphia 76ers could be top contenders in the East for playoffs

The new duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers have proved they are a top team in the league as they sit in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference below the Miami Heat. The NBA playoffs have now come into question as the league enters the last month of regular season play.

Vincent Goodwill tells Mike Smith and Michael Holley he’s not sold on the 76ers being a favorite in the Eastern conference, yet. Harden has scored over 25 points in his first three games with his new team and has formed a good connection on the court with possible NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

With the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks right behind the 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings, the margin for error is getting thin for Philadelphia since Embiid and Harden are key players.

Have the Philadelphia 76ers shown they should be favorites in the East or do they need more time, especially with Harden still in his first couple weeks with the team?