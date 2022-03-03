How to watch the Opening Ceremony for 2022 Winter Paralympic Games: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games are here and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony this year including the start time, date, live stream, schedule, TV channel, how to watch and more.

When and where is the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Paralympic Games takes place on Friday, March 4 at National Stadium, also known as “The Bird’s Nest,” in Beijing, China. Alpine skiers Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter will serve as Team USA’s flag bearers.

This year’s Games will feature approximately 736 athletes competing across a total of 78 medal events (39 for men, 35 for women, and 4 mixed events) taking place at six venues in three competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou.

What time does the Opening Ceremony start?

Coverage for the day begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with a special 30-minute 2022 Paralympic Winter Games preview show hosted by Mike Tirico on USA Network and Peacock. For a full TV schedule, click here.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Ahmed Fareed will host coverage of the Opening Ceremony alongside Chris Waddell, a 13-time Paralympic medalist and Paralympic Hall of Fame member, while Carolyn Manno will report live from Beijing.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games on TV, online

Over 230 hours of Paralympic programming will be available this year, including a record 120 hours on television. The 2022 Winter Paralympic Games will be available to watch across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Olympic Channel, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports App. Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony will air on USA Network and Peacock.

Friday, March 4 TV and Live Stream Schedule

Paralympic Preview Show – 6:30 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 6:30 a.m. -7:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock The Opening Ceremony – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Alpine Skiing, Sled Hockey, Biathlon – 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock

– 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock Wheelchair Curling – 1:30 a.m.-4:00 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock

Be sure to follow NBCOlympics.com and OlympicTalk for the latest on the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games!