Norrie upsets Tsitsipas to extend hot streak in February

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Cameron Norrie extended his hot streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the Mexican Open final where he’ll play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev.

After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.

Norrie, the sixth-seeded player in Acapulco, matched the biggest win of his career by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas.

“I served very well today, I really enjoyed the match, it’s one of my best wins, I hope we can keep the run alive tomorrow”, said Norrie.

Norrie had service breaks in the ninth game of the first and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.

Norrie’s previous biggest career win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.

The British player now has a 4-20 record against top 10 opponents.

In his first final in Mexico, Norrie will play the winner of the late match between Nadal and Medvedev.

“It’s going to be a great match regardless of whom I’m going to play against, it’s going to be hard,” Norrie said.