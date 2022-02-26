Albert Ramos-Viñolas reaches Chile Open semifinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain advanced to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament.

Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastian Baez, who won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.

The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament.

Tabilo, who eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, also of Chile, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Spain’s Martinez overcame Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2.