The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

If you’ve missed any of the action, click here to find full event replays!

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), the Games officially come to an end with the Closing Ceremony but NBC has got you covered with a final full day of Olympic coverage. See the schedule below for additional information on how to watch.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Sunday, February 20 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Sunday, February 20 live at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com and again in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Full schedule of events:

Closing Ceremony (LIVE) – 7:00 a.m. on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

NBC Daytime Show – 2:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Olympic Gold – 7:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Closing Ceremony (NBC) – 8:00 p.m.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!