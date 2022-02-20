Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Saturday, February 18th Olympic Highlights:

Finland wins its first-ever hockey gold medal:

Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 2-1 to claim its first gold medal in Olympic ice hockey – men’s or women’s. It’s their seventh medal overall in men’s hockey (two silver, four bronze).

For the first time ever, Finland takes GOLD in Olympic men's hockey!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TZ7SAKRp4S — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

Ice Hockey – Men’s Gold Finland Silver ROC Bronze Slovakia

Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist:

Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minnesota) took the silver in the Women’s 30km marking her second medal of the Beijing Games. She is now the most-decorated cross-country American skier ever with three medals, one of every color. Diggins is the 6th American to win two medals in Beijing. (Diggins, Nathan Chen, Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue, Elana Meyers Taylor, and Lindsey Jacobellis).

The moment that @jessdiggs became the first woman to win a distance medal in cross-country skiing history for @TeamUSA. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/oijv0uq3a1 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 30km Gold Therese Johaug (Norway) Silver Jessie Diggins (USA) Bronze Kerttu Niskanen (Finland)



The U.S. finished ranked fifth in the overall medal standings finishing with a total of 25 medals (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze). However, the American women brought home the majority of the hardware winning 17 medals. See the full breakdown here.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

