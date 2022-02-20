The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics
Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.
What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Saturday, February 18th Olympic Highlights:
- Finland takes down ROC, wins first-ever Olympic hockey gold
- Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist
- Team USA, once again, wins women’s medal count at Winter Olympics
Finland wins its first-ever hockey gold medal:
Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 2-1 to claim its first gold medal in Olympic ice hockey – men’s or women’s. It’s their seventh medal overall in men’s hockey (two silver, four bronze).
For the first time ever, Finland takes GOLD in Olympic men's hockey!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TZ7SAKRp4S
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022
|Ice Hockey – Men’s
|Gold
|Finland
|Silver
|ROC
|Bronze
|Slovakia
Jessie Diggins wins silver in mass start, becomes first non-European medalist:
Jessie Diggins (Afton, Minnesota) took the silver in the Women’s 30km marking her second medal of the Beijing Games. She is now the most-decorated cross-country American skier ever with three medals, one of every color. Diggins is the 6th American to win two medals in Beijing. (Diggins, Nathan Chen, Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue, Elana Meyers Taylor, and Lindsey Jacobellis).
The moment that @jessdiggs became the first woman to win a distance medal in cross-country skiing history for @TeamUSA. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/oijv0uq3a1
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022
|Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 30km
|Gold
|Therese Johaug (Norway)
|Silver
|Jessie Diggins (USA)
|Bronze
|Kerttu Niskanen (Finland)
RELATED: Follow the live Medals Count at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com
Team USA, once again, wins women’s medal count at Winter Olympics:
The U.S. finished ranked fifth in the overall medal standings finishing with a total of 25 medals (8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze). However, the American women brought home the majority of the hardware winning 17 medals. See the full breakdown here.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics for real-time medal count, and more up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results, and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
- NBC Sports 2022 Winter Olympic highlights & best moments
- NBC Olympics viewing schedule: Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Games
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Highlight Videos
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Replays
- Team USA Winter Olympics Roster
- How to watch the Olympics on Peacock and NBC
- Team USA medal winners
See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:
- Alpine Skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsled
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Curling
- Figure Skating
- Freestyle Skiing
- Hockey
- Luge
- Nordic Combined
- Short Track
- Skeleton
- Ski Jumping
- Snowboarding
- Speed Skating
Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.