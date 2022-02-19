Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live right now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Saturday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 35 total medals followed by the ROC with 31 and Canada with 25. Norway has 15 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 24 total medals: 8 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real-time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Saturday, February 19 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2/19 2:30 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Speed Skating & More NBC, PEACOCK 2/19 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Figure Skating NBC, PEACOCK 2/19 8:00 PM Alpine Skiing Team Event PEACOCK 2/19 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Gold Medal Game: JPN vs GBR CNBC, PEACOCK 2/19 8:30 PM Bobsled Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 2/19 10:00 PM Cross-Country Skiing Women’s 30km Mass Start PEACOCK 2/19 10:30 PM Olympic Sports Bobsled, Fig. Skating & More USA, PEACOCK 2/19 11:00 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Exhibition Gala PEACOCK 2/19 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Gold Medal Game: FIN vs ROC USA, PEACOCK 2/20 7:00 AM Ceremony Closing Ceremony PEACOCK 2/20 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2/20 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Cross Country & More NBC, PEACOCK 2/20 7:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Gold NBC, PEACOCK 2/20 8:00 PM Ceremony NBC Primetime (Feb 20) – Closing Ceremony NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.