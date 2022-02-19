Winter Olympics 2022 Day 15 schedule: What is on tonight? What to watch on NBC and Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring nine medal events listed below. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with the Women’s Mass Start in Speed Skating.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), four-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) and three-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) take their third and final runs in the two-woman event in bobsled. On the ice, Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc will represent the United States in the pairs’ figure skating free skate.

At 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, Alpine Skiing comes to a close with the team event (which was supposed to take place last night but was postponed due to weather). Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, CO) will compete becoming the second woman in Olympic history to race in all six Alpine Skiing events on the Olympic program.

Later at 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock, Finland takes on the ROC for the gold medal in men’s hockey.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Saturday, February 19 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Speed Skating – Women’s Mass Start, Semifinals, Final – 2:30 p.m.

*Cross Country – Men’s 30km – 3:15 p.m.

*Speed Skating – Men’s Mass Start, Semifinals, Final – 5:15 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third, Final Runs – 8:00 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Team Event – 8:00 p.m. pm on USA Network and Peacock

*Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate – 8:30 pm.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Third Run – 9:00 p.m.

*Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate – 9:30 p.m.

*Bobsled – Four-Man, Final Run – 10:40 p.m.

*Hockey – Men’s Gold Medal Game – Finland vs. ROC – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

