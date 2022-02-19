Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Friday, February 17th Olympic Highlights:

Team USA’s Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals as Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe:

New Zealand’s Nico Porteous claimed his second straight medal in this event. He took the bronze in PyeongChang. Americans David Wise (Reno, NV) and Alex Ferreira (Aspen, CO) claimed silver and bronze. For Wise, this was his third consecutive medal, check out a touching moment with his family below:

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Gold Nico Porteous (New Zealand) Silver David Wise (USA) Bronze Alex Ferreira (USA)

Irene Schouten wins women’s mass start for third gold medal of Olympics:

Irene Schouten won her fourth Olympic medal – and third gold – of the Beijing Games. She won gold in the 3000m and 5000m (each in an Olympic record) and bronze in the team pursuit. She is just the second Dutch speed skater to win four or more medals in a single Olympics (Ireen Wuest won five in 2014).

Speed Skating – Women’s Mass Start Gold Irene Schouten (Netherlands) Silver Ivanie Blondin (Canada) Bronze Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy)



Sweden edges Great Britain for first Olympic title in men’s curling:

The SWEDE taste of victory! 🇸🇪 Sweden takes gold in men's curling. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/96NICXEHcb — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Curling – Men’s Gold Sweden Silver Great Britain Bronze Canada

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.