2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating: Schedule, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online tonight

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China.

Figure Skating begins on Friday, February 4 (Thursday night in the U.S.) and concludes on Saturday, February 19. The competition will take place at Capital Indoor Stadium located in Beijing. The venue was one of the two sites for indoor volleyball during the 2008 Beijing Games, hosting matches from the preliminary rounds through the finals. Capital Indoor Stadium has been the home for several figure skating events–it has hosted Grand Prix China 10 times, most recently in the fall of 2017.

Who are the stars to watch in Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

All eyes are on 22-year-old Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) in Beijing. The 2018 Olympian could win the U.S. its first gold medal in singles skating in over a decade. Chen is looking for redemption in China after he placed fifth following a shaky short program in PyeongChang four years ago. Chen has won the last three world titles (2018, ’19, ‘21) and currently sits at the top of the men’s discipline.

The Russian women are expected to sweep the podium with an extraordinary level of technical ability. 15-year-old Kamila Valiyeva is the gold medal favorite in women’s singles and is expected to do what no woman has ever done before at the Olympic Games–land three quad jumps in her free skate.

In the pairs’ event, China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.

In Ice Dance, the U.S. has two teams that can contend for a medal–Madison Hubbell (Lansing, Michigan)/Zach Donohue (Hartford, Connecticut) and Madison Chock (Redondo Beach, California) /Evan Bates (Ann Arbor, Michigan). Hubbell and Donohue are the current front runners in the U.S., but momentum frequently changes between these two duos. The U.S. has won an ice dance medal at four straight Olympic Games (2006-2018).

See below for the complete 2022 Figure Skating schedule and additional information on how to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.

2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Schedule

*Please note that times are subject to change. Beijing is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone.

Thursday, February 3 (Friday in Beijing)

Saturday, February 5 (Sunday in Beijing)

Team Event – Women’s Short Program

Team Event – Men’s Free Skate ICYMI – Watch Day 2 of the Figure Skating Team Event



Sunday, February 6 (Monday in Beijing)

Team Event – Pairs’ Free Skate

Team Event – Free Dance

Team Event – Women’s Free Skate ICYMI – Watch Day 3 of the Figure Skating Team Event



Monday, February 7 (Tuesday in Beijing)

Men’s Short Program When: 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday – Feb. 7) ICYMI – Watch Men’s Short Program



Wednesday, February 9 (Thursday in Beijing)

Men’s Free Skate When: 8:30 p.m. ET (Wednesday – Feb. 9) ICYMI – Watch Men’s Free Skate



Saturday, February 12 (Day 8)

Rhythm Dance When: 6:00 a.m. ET ICYMI – Watch the Rhythm Dance



Sunday, February 13 (Monday in Beijing)

Free Dance When: 10:50 p.m. ET (Sunday – Feb. 13) ICYMI – Watch the Free Dance



Tuesday, February 15 (Day 11)

Women’s Short Program When: 5:00 a.m. ET ICYMI – Watch the Women’s Short Program



Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)

Women’s Free Skate When: 5:00 a.m. ET ICYMI – Watch the Women’s Free Skate



Friday, February 18 (Day 14)

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

Gala When: 11:00 p.m. ET (Saturday – Feb. 19)



