Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Friday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 34 total medals followed by the ROC with 27 and Canada with 24. Norway has 15 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 21 total medals: 8 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real-time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Friday, February 18 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Biathlon & More USA, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Freestyle Skiing & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Bobsled & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Bobsled & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Bobsled Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final PEACOCK 9:00 PM Alpine Skiing Team Event PEACOCK 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Fig. Skating, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 1:00 AM Cross-Country Skiing Men’s 50km Freestyle USA, PEACOCK 1:45 AM Curling Men’s Gold Medal Game: GBR vs SWE PEACOCK 2:00 AM Speed Skating Men’s, Women’s Mass Start PEACOCK 6:00 AM Figure Skating Pairs Free Skate PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 15 PEACOCK 7:00 AM Bobsled Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3 & 4 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Bronze Medal Game: SUI vs SWE PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Bronze Medal Game: SWE vs SVK PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.