Norrie holds off Korda to reach Delray Beach semifinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday.

Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn’t recover. He was a finalist last year.

Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul – who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year – eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2 seed and 2020 Delray champion Reilly Opelka also made the semifinals, beating Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-1. Opelka will face unseeded John Millman, who upset No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in the last match Friday night.

Both semifinal matches are Saturday.