The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Thursday, February 17th Olympic Highlights:

China’s Eileen Gu triumphs in halfpipe for third medal of Games:

China’s Eileen Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympics after winning the women’s halfpipe last night in Beijing. Gu, who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother, won the gold in the Women’s Big Air and silver in the slopestyle event.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Gold Eileen Gu (China) Silver Cassie Sharpe (Canada) Bronze Rachel Karker (Canada)

Anna Shcherbakova wins women’s figure skating gold, Kamila Valieva falls to fourth:

Anna Shcherbakova scored a personal best 255.95 to claim the gold medal last night in women’s singles. She became the first woman to land two quad flips at the Olympics. ROC skater Kamila Valiyeva, who entered the Games as the gold medal favorite and has been the center of attention of a doping scandal, finished fourth after her free skate that included two falls and several technical issues.

Figure Skating – Women’s Singles Gold Anna Shcherbakova (ROC) Silver Aleksandra Trusova (ROC) Bronze Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)



Mikaela Shiffrin puts haters and trolls on blast with defiant social media post:

Mikaela Shiffrin took to Twitter to share just a glimpse of the negativity she has received during the Beijing Winter Games. Shiffrin, who registered her third DNF of the 2022 Games earlier this week, will race in the team event taking place this Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

