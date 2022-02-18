Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with injury; rain suspends play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during the final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

“I tried as much as I could, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible,” Ruud said. “It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.”

Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who lost his second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 after the second set was halted for a rain delay.

Cerundolo will next face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-4.

Rain came back to Rio and forced the suspension of the two remaining matches of the day. Seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was beating Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 5-4 when play was stopped.

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy will play Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.