Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Saturday, February 5, and runs through Saturday, February 19 at the National Speed Skating Oval also known as the “Ice Ribbon”. The venue was built on the site of the Olympic Green Hockey field and the Olympic Green Archery Field which was used during the 2008 Games. It is the first Olympic speed skating venue to utilize carbon dioxide direct cooling technology to make ice in an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Speed Skating schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock.

2022 Winter Olympics Speed Skating TV Schedule:

See below for full coverage of Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

*All times are listed as ET and are subject to change.

If you’ve missed any of the action you can find access to all of the speed skating replays here!

Event Date/Time How to watch Women’s 1500m 2/7/2022 3:30 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Men’s 1500m 2/8/2022 5:30 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s 5000m 2/10/2022 7:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 10000m 2/11/2022 3:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals 2/12/2022 3:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s 500m 2/12/2022 3:50 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals 2/13/2022 8:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Women’s 500m 2/13/2022 8:50 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals 2/15/2022 1:30 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Women’s 1000m 2/17/2022 3:30 a.m. EST USA Network and NBCOlympics.com Men’s 1000m 2/18/2022 3:30 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock Men’s, Women’s Mass Start 2/19/2022 2:00 a.m. EST NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

How to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock:

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC:

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

