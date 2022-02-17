Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Thursday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 29 total medals followed by the ROC with 26 and Germany with 22. Norway has 14 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 21 total medals: 8 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real-time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
Winter Olympics schedule today
Thursday, February 17 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Freestyle & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Nordic Combined & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final
|USA, PEACOCK
|10:45 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|10:45 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Semifinal: FIN vs SVK
|USA, PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Cross Finals
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game USA vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Women’s 12.5km Mass Start
|PEACOCK
|3:30 AM
|Speed Skating
|Men’s 1000m
|PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Biathlon
|Men’s 15km Mass Start
|PEACOCK
|5:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Fig. Skating, Bobsled & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|5:30 AM
|Figure Skating
|Pairs Short Program
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 14
|PEACOCK
|7:00 AM
|Bobsled
|Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Semifinal: JPN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Semifinal: SWE vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:10 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Semifinal: ROC vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Biathlon & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Biathlon & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
