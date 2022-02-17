Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Thursday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 29 total medals followed by the ROC with 26 and Germany with 22. Norway has 14 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 21 total medals: 8 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real-time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Thursday, February 17 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Freestyle & More USA, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Nordic Combined & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final USA, PEACOCK 10:45 PM Olympic Sports Hockey, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 10:45 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Cross Qualifying PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Semifinal: FIN vs SVK USA, PEACOCK 1:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Cross Finals PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Bronze Medal Game USA vs CAN PEACOCK 2:00 AM Biathlon Women’s 12.5km Mass Start PEACOCK 3:30 AM Speed Skating Men’s 1000m PEACOCK 4:00 AM Biathlon Men’s 15km Mass Start PEACOCK 5:30 AM Olympic Sports Fig. Skating, Bobsled & More USA, PEACOCK 5:30 AM Figure Skating Pairs Short Program PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 14 PEACOCK 7:00 AM Bobsled Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1 & 2 PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Semifinal: JPN vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Semifinal: SWE vs GBR PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:10 AM Hockey Men’s Semifinal: ROC vs SWE PEACOCK 10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Biathlon & More USA, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Biathlon & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.