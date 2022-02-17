Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany, and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?

Total United States Medal Count: 21

Gold medals: 8

Silver medals: 8

Bronze medals: 5

Follow the live Medals Count for every country at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com

Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics

