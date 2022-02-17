Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?

Wednesday, February 16th Olympic Highlights:

Canada takes down U.S., reclaims Olympic hockey gold:

The Americans fell 3-2 to Canada in last night’s gold medal game. This is the fourth game in six gold medal matchups between the U.S. and Canada that ended with a 3-2 final score. The silver medal marked the fourth career Olympic medal (1 gold, 3 silver) for American forward Hilary Knight who joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu as the only U.S. players with four medals.

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out in final individual event at Winter Olympics:

Mikaela Shiffrin registered her third DNF of the 2022 Games in last night’s women’s combined competition–the last of five individual events in Beijing for the 26-year-old. Shiffrin will race in the team event taking place this Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Fontana and Schulting Make History with Medals in Women’s 1500m:

The women’s 1500m short track event was spectacular overall as South Korea’s Choi Min-Jeong successfully defended her Olympic gold medal in this event, and earned her third medal in Beijing (silver in the 1000m and 3000m relay). Arianna Fontana became Italy’s most decorated winter Olympian (11 medals – 2 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) with her silver medal win, breaking a tie with cross-country skier Stefania Belmondo. Suzanne Schulting from the Netherlands also became the first woman to earn four short-track speed skating medals at a single Olympic Games. She won gold in the women’s 1000m and 3000m relay, and silver in the 500m earlier in Beijing.

Short Track – Women’s 1500m Gold Choi Min-Jeong (South Korea) Silver Arianna Fontana (Italy) Bronze Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands)

