2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20. Coverage will be live on NBC and Peacock.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will feature some of Team USA’s best and brightest stars who can make history in China. Mikaela Shiffrin (26, Edwards, Colorado), a once-in-a-generation skier, is a gold medal threat in any event that she enters. The three-time Olympic medalist (two gold) could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing medals at a single Games. Shaun White (35, Carlsbad, California), a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medalist will try to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win four gold medals in the same individual event (men’s halfpipe). Chloe Kim (21, Torrance, California), the 2018 Olympic champion in women’s halfpipe, returns to chase a second straight gold medal. Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, took nearly two years off from competition between 2019 and early 2021, healing an ankle injury.

You can watch all of Team USA‘s stars and much more on Peacock, the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock will provide live stream coverage of every single event. Click here for additional information on how you can live stream the Olympic Games.

See below for a day-by-day viewing guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics featuring the most highly anticipated moments for each day and additional information on how to watch. All of the events listed below are scheduled to take place during primetime on NBC.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Sunday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Day-by-day TV viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

*All time is listed as ET. Times are subject to change.

Saturday, February 5 (Day 1):

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury –arguably the most dominant athlete in any Winter Olympic sport–competes in the Men’s Moguls Final. Kingsbury is the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion. When: 6:30 a.m. on NBC and USA Network

–arguably the most dominant athlete in any Winter Olympic sport–competes in the Men’s Moguls Final. Kingsbury is the defending Olympic gold medalist, a 3-time world champion, and 9-time overall World Cup champion. The figure skating team event continues with the women’s short program and the men’s free skate. Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), who finished fourth at the 2021 World Championships, will compete for the U.S. We’ll also get a chance to see Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valiyeva , the overwhelming gold-medal favorite, compete. When: Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

, the overwhelming gold-medal favorite, compete. Two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson (South Lake Tahoe, California) could become the first snowboarder to win 3 straight Olympic gold medals. When: 8:30 p.m. on USA Network

(South Lake Tahoe, California) could become the first snowboarder to win 3 straight Olympic gold medals. 2018 Olympic champion Red Gerard (Silverthorne, CO) competes in snowboarding where he could become the first man to repeat as the slopestyle gold medalist When: 11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

(Silverthorne, CO) competes in snowboarding where he could become the first man to repeat as the slopestyle gold medalist

Sunday, February 6 (Day 2):

Monday, February 7 (Day 3):

China’s Eileen Gu the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final. When: 9:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

the reigning world champion in halfpipe and slopestyle who was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother will have her first medal opportunity in Beijing in the Women’s Big Air Final. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro, Vermont) and Travis Ganong (Alpine Meadows, California) will represent the U.S. in the Men’s Super-G. When: 10:05 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Starksboro, Vermont) and (Alpine Meadows, California) will represent the U.S. in the Men’s Super-G. After a disastrous short program erased his medal chances in 2018, three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) will begin his road to redemption. When: 11:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Salt Lake City, Utah) will begin his road to redemption. The USA women’s hockey vs. Canada women’s hockey teams face off in the preliminary round for a new chapter in one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports (of six gold medals ever awarded in women’s hockey, five have been won by either the U.S. or Canada). When: 12:15 a.m. on USA Network, NBCOlympics.com & Peacock



Tuesday, February 8 (Day 4):

Wednesday, February 9 (Day 5):

Chloe Kim (Torrance, California) looks for the repeat gold in the women’s halfpipe final.

(Torrance, California) looks for the repeat gold in the women’s halfpipe final. Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah), competing in the Men’s Free Skate, will look for redemption in Beijing after finishing 5th in PyeongChang.

(Salt Lake City, Utah), competing in the Men’s Free Skate, will look for redemption in Beijing after finishing 5th in PyeongChang. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Thursday, February 10 (Day 6)

35-year-old Shaun White (Carlsbad, California) will compete in the men’s halfpipe final, attempting to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win 4 gold medals in the same individual event (although two other athletes competing in Beijing also have the chance to hit that milestone). When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Carlsbad, California) will compete in the men’s halfpipe final, attempting to become the first athlete in any sport at the Olympic Winter Games to win 4 gold medals in the same individual event (although two other athletes competing in Beijing also have the chance to hit that milestone). Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have another possible medal opportunity in the Women’s Super-G. When: 10:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

(Edwards, Colorado) will have another possible medal opportunity in the Women’s Super-G. The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal. When : 11:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock



Friday, February 11 (Day 7)

Saturday, February 12 (Day 8)

At 37-years-old, Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge, Colorado) will compete in Women’s Skeleton. Beijing marks the 37-year-olds fifth Olympic Games. Uhlaender narrowly missed a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games finishing four one-hundredths of a second behind the eventual bronze medalist.

(Breckenridge, Colorado) will compete in Women’s Skeleton. Beijing marks the 37-year-olds fifth Olympic Games. Uhlaender narrowly missed a medal at the 2014 Sochi Games finishing four one-hundredths of a second behind the eventual bronze medalist. Monobob will make its Olympic debut with Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) as two of the U.S.’s top contenders. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman, will be competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen.

(Calgary, Alberta) and (Douglasville, Georgia) as two of the U.S.’s top contenders. Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in two-woman, will be competing in her first Games as a U.S. citizen. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 13 (Day 9)

Monday, February 14 (Day 10)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will race in the Women’s Downhill. The three-time Olympic medalist has competed in three events so far in Beijing, skiing out of the Giant Slalom and Slalom and finishing ninth in the Super-G. While the six-time world champion has never competed in the downhill at an Olympic Games or World Championships she has two career World Cup wins in the discipline.

(Edwards, Colorado) will race in the Women’s Downhill. The three-time Olympic medalist has competed in three events so far in Beijing, skiing out of the Giant Slalom and Slalom and finishing ninth in the Super-G. While the six-time world champion has never competed in the downhill at an Olympic Games or World Championships she has two career World Cup wins in the discipline. When: 10:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Tuesday, February 15 (Day 11)

Women’s Figure Skating begins with the short program and will likely feature a trio of Americans: two-time Olympian Karen Chen , two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu , and Mariah Bell .

, two-time U.S. champion , and . When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock The U.S. men’s hockey team takes on Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

When: 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Wednesday, February 16 (Day 12)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined. When: 9:30 p.m. on NBC

(Edwards, Colorado) will have her final medal opportunity in Women’s Combined. One of the fiercest rivalries in sports continues as the U.S. and Canada face off again for the gold medal. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested. When: 11:10 p.m. on NBC and Peacock



Thursday, February 17 (Day 13)

Speed skater Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m.

(Ocala, Florida) looks to earn her first individual Olympic medal in the women’s 1000m. Alysa Liu (Richmond, CA), Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), and Mariah Bell (Westminster, CO) will compete in the women’s free skate.

(Richmond, CA), (Fremont, CA), and (Westminster, CO) will compete in the women’s free skate. When: 8:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, February 18 (Day 14)

The Figure Skating pairs event commences as China looks to continue its tradition of dominance at home with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century.

and . China has more pairs medals than another nation in this century. Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) and two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) take their first runs in the two-woman event in bobsled.

(Douglasville, Georgia) and two-time Olympic champion (Calgary, Alberta) take their first runs in the two-woman event in bobsled. When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, February 19 (Day 15)

The final day of primetime competition takes place as U.S. bobsledders Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) and Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Georgia) compete in the two-woman event. The men’s hockey final will also take place as well as the Figure Skating Pairs’ Free Skate–the most anticipated event for the host county.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, February 20 (Day 16)

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end.

When: 8:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

