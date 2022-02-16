Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

By Feb 16, 2022, 5:34 PM EST
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Previews - Day -3 - Cross-Country Skiing Training
Getty Images
4 Comments

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Wednesday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 28 total medals followed by the ROC with 24 and Germany with 20. Norway has 13 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 19 total medals: 8 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Wednesday, February 16 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV
2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Nordic Combined & More NBC, PEACOCK
8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More NBC, PEACOCK
8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK
8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs GBR PEACOCK
8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs USA CNBC, PEACOCK
8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs ITA PEACOCK
8:05 PM Curling Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs SUI PEACOCK
8:30 PM Olympic Sports Alpine, Speed Skating & More USA, PEACOCK
8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying USA, PEACOCK
9:30 PM Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined – Downhill PEACOCK
10:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying USA, PEACOCK
11:10 PM Hockey Women’s Gold Medal Game: CAN vs USA NBC, PEACOCK
11:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying PEACOCK
1:00 AM Alpine Skiing Women’s Combined – Slalom PEACOCK
1:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross Finals PEACOCK
1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN PEACOCK
1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs SUI PEACOCK
1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs SWE PEACOCK
1:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs GBR PEACOCK
2:00 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Team Large Hill PEACOCK
3:30 AM Speed Skating Women’s 1000m PEACOCK
5:00 AM Olympic Sports Fig. Skating, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK
5:00 AM Figure Skating Women’s Free Skate (Digital Stream) PEACOCK
6:00 AM Nordic Combined Men’s Team 4×5 10km PEACOCK
6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 13 PEACOCK
7:05 AM Curling Men’s Semifinal, Sheet A PEACOCK
7:05 AM Curling Men’s Semifinal, Sheet C PEACOCK
8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK
10:00 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Ice PEACOCK
11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK
2:00 PM Olympic Sports Curling, Freestyle & More USA, PEACOCK
2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Nordic Combined & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

