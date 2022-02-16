Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Wednesday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 28 total medals followed by the ROC with 24 and Germany with 20. Norway has 13 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 19 total medals: 8 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Wednesday, February 16 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Nordic Combined & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Hockey & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CAN vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, DEN vs USA
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, NOR vs ITA
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, SWE vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Alpine, Speed Skating & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying
|USA, PEACOCK
|9:30 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Combined – Downhill
|PEACOCK
|10:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying
|USA, PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Women’s Gold Medal Game: CAN vs USA
|NBC, PEACOCK
|11:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying
|PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Women’s Combined – Slalom
|PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Women’s Ski Cross Finals
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, DEN vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|2:00 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Team Large Hill
|PEACOCK
|3:30 AM
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 1000m
|PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Fig. Skating, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|5:00 AM
|Figure Skating
|Women’s Free Skate (Digital Stream)
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Nordic Combined
|Men’s Team 4×5 10km
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 13
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Semifinal, Sheet A
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Semifinal, Sheet C
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Ice
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Curling, Freestyle & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Nordic Combined & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
