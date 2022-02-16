Winter Olympics 2022 Day 12 schedule: What is on tonight? What to watch on NBC and Peacock

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Last night in primetime, we watched Americans Alex Hall (Zurich, SUI) and Nick Goepper (Lawrenceburg, IN) take gold and silver in ski slopestyle. Hall, who was born in the U.S. and raised in Switzerland, earned his very first Olympic medal while Goepper picked up his third career slopestyle medal (1 bronze, 1 silver). Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring seven medal events listed below. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with some Short Track action featuring the Women’s 1500m and the Men’s 5000m Relay finals.

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, CO) will compete in the women’s combined event where she looks to earn her first medal of the Beijing Winter Games. Later, at 11:10 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, the U.S. women’s hockey team, the defending Olympic champions, will face Canada in the gold medal game as one of the biggest rivalries in winter sports continues. The two teams have met in five of six Olympic gold medals games.

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Wednesday, February 16 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Short Track – Women’s 1500m, Men’s 5000m Relay Finals – 2:00 p.m.

*Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay – 2:45 p.m.

*Cross Country – Men’s, Women’s Team Sprint Finals – 3:45 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final – 8:00 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying – 8:30 p.m.

*Short Track – Women’s 1500m – 9:00 p.m.

*Alpine Skiing – Women’s Combined Downhill – 9:30 p.m.

*Hockey – Women’s Gold Medal Game – USA vs Canada – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

