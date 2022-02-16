The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and tonight refer to our daily what to watch for the Olympics guide. For a look at what is in store for the rest of the games, check out our Winter Olympics day-by-day guide. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Follow our latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics
Check back every day for updated event recaps, of the biggest moments of the previous day.
What happened at the 2022 Winter Olympics yesterday?
Tuesday, February 15th Olympic Highlights:
- Americans Alex Hall, Nick Goepper take gold, silver in ski slopestyle
- Slovakia shocks Americans in shootout, eliminates U.S. in quarterfinals
- Sweden’s Oeberg sisters shine in women’s relay to win gold
Americans Alex Hall and Nick Goepper finish 1-2 in slopestyle:
.@TeamUSA goes 1-2! 🇺🇸
Alex Hall and @NickGoepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/LOVHvaOiZI
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022
|Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle
|Gold
|Alex Hall (USA)
|Silver
|Nick Goepper (USA)
|Bronze
|Jesper Tjader (Sweden)
The U.S. men’s hockey team falls to Slovakia in the quarterfinals:
The U.S. men’s team entered the quarterfinals as the top seed after going 3-0 in the preliminary round but fell 3-2 to eighth-seeded Slovakia in a shootout. Slovakia will advance to the semifinal round on Friday.
RELATED: Follow the live Medals Count at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com
Sweden win’s first gold medal in Women’s 4x6km Relay:
Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg, and Elvira Oeberg claimed Sweden’s first Olympic gold medal in the Women’s 4x6km
|Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay
|Gold
|Sweden
|Silver
|ROC
|Bronze
|Germany
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics for real-time medal count, and more up-to-date information.
Winter Olympics news, live streaming, and TV schedule options
- Watch the Winter Olympics live on Peacock
- Latest Winter Olympics news, results, and more
- Up-to-date Winter Olympics live stream, TV schedule
Note: Times and events are subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
- NBC Sports 2022 Winter Olympic highlights & best moments
- NBC Olympics viewing schedule: Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Games
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Highlight Videos
- Watch 2022 Winter Olympic Replays
- Team USA Winter Olympics Roster
- How to watch the Olympics on Peacock and NBC
- Team USA medal winners
See below for more detail on how you can keep up with how to watch the 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:
- Alpine Skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsled
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Curling
- Figure Skating
- Freestyle Skiing
- Hockey
- Luge
- Nordic Combined
- Short Track
- Skeleton
- Ski Jumping
- Snowboarding
- Speed Skating
Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.