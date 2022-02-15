Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
2022 Winter Olympics medal count
As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 26 total medals followed by the ROC with 20 and Germany with 18. Norway has 12 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 17 total medals: 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.
Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Winter Olympics schedule today
Tuesday, February 15 schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream, TV
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Nordic Combined & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|6:00 PM
|Figure Skating
|Figure Skating Training: Day 12
|PEACOCK
|7:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Hockey, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More (AD)
|NBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs USA
|CNBC, PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR
|PEACOCK
|8:05 PM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs KOR
|PEACOCK
|8:30 PM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final
|PEACOCK
|9:15 PM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom – Run 1
|PEACOCK
|11:10 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal: USA vs SVK
|USA, PEACOCK
|12:45 AM
|Alpine Skiing
|Men’s Slalom – Run 2
|PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal: ROC vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ROC
|PEACOCK
|1:05 AM
|Curling
|Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|2:15 AM
|Cross-Country Skiing
|Men’s, Women’s Team Sprint
|PEACOCK
|2:45 AM
|Biathlon
|Women’s 4x6km Relay
|PEACOCK
|3:20 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Short Track, Biathlon & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|3:40 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal: FIN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Aerials Finals
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Ceremony
|Medal Ceremonies: Day 12
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Short Track
|Men’s 5000m Relay Finals, Women’s 1500m Finals
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women’s Bronze Medal Game: FIN vs SUI
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs USA
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs DEN
|PEACOCK
|7:05 AM
|Curling
|Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE
|PEACOCK
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|The Olympic Show
|PEACOCK
|8:30 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Quarterfinal: SWE vs CAN
|PEACOCK
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Winter Gold
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Freestyle, Curling & More
|USA, PEACOCK
|2:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Daytime: Cross Country & More
|NBC, PEACOCK
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.
How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?
NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.
