Winter Olympics schedule tonight: Live events today, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

The 2022 Winter Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and stream the Winter Olympics live right now

Check back every day for updated events, dates and times. For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

2022 Winter Olympics medal count

As of Sunday afternoon, Norway leads the way with 26 total medals followed by the ROC with 20 and Germany with 18. Norway has 12 gold medals, the most in the Games so far. The United States currently has 17 total medals: 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze. In 2018, Norway finished first with 39 total medals followed by Germany with 31 and Canada with 29. The USA finished fourth overall with 23 total medals including 9 gold.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Winter Olympics medal count, race and tracker for more real time, up-to-date information.

Winter Olympics news, live streaming options and TV schedule

Note: Times and events subject to change. Check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Winter Olympics schedule today

Tuesday, February 15 schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream, TV 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Nordic Combined & More NBC, PEACOCK 6:00 PM Figure Skating Figure Skating Training: Day 12 PEACOCK 7:00 PM Olympic Sports Hockey, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More NBC, PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports Primetime Coverage: Alpine Skiing & More (AD) NBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs USA CNBC, PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CHN vs GBR PEACOCK 8:05 PM Curling Women’s Round Robin, SUI vs KOR PEACOCK 8:30 PM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final PEACOCK 9:15 PM Alpine Skiing Men’s Slalom – Run 1 PEACOCK 11:10 PM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal: USA vs SVK USA, PEACOCK 12:45 AM Alpine Skiing Men’s Slalom – Run 2 PEACOCK 1:00 AM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal: ROC vs DEN PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, CHN vs SUI PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, GBR vs ROC PEACOCK 1:05 AM Curling Men’s Round Robin, ITA vs DEN PEACOCK 2:15 AM Cross-Country Skiing Men’s, Women’s Team Sprint PEACOCK 2:45 AM Biathlon Women’s 4x6km Relay PEACOCK 3:20 AM Olympic Sports Short Track, Biathlon & More USA, PEACOCK 3:40 AM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal: FIN vs SUI PEACOCK 6:00 AM Freestyle Skiing Men’s Aerials Finals PEACOCK 6:30 AM Ceremony Medal Ceremonies: Day 12 PEACOCK 6:30 AM Short Track Men’s 5000m Relay Finals, Women’s 1500m Finals PEACOCK 6:30 AM Hockey Women’s Bronze Medal Game: FIN vs SUI PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, CAN vs CHN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, JPN vs USA PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, KOR vs DEN PEACOCK 7:05 AM Curling Women’s Round Robin, ROC vs SWE PEACOCK 8:00 AM Olympic Sports The Olympic Show PEACOCK 8:30 AM Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal: SWE vs CAN PEACOCK 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Winter Gold PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports Freestyle, Curling & More USA, PEACOCK 2:00 PM Olympic Sports Daytime: Cross Country & More NBC, PEACOCK

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start on Friday, February 4 with the Opening Ceremony and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 with the Closing Ceremony.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics on TV and online?

NBC and Peacock are the homes for the 2022 Winter Olympics while coverage will also air on USA Network and CNBC. Peacock will live stream all NBCUniversal coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Stay up to date on the 2022 Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.