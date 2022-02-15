Winter Olympics 2022 Day 11 schedule: What is on tonight? What to watch on NBC and Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway and the competition has been sensational! See below for a daily Winter Olympics 2022 schedule featuring today’s exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Click here for an overview of the entire Beijing Winter Games with a day-by-day viewing guide. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Sign up for Peacock here and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

Last night in primetime, we watched China’s Su Yiming win the nation’s first snowboarding gold medal in Men’s Big Air. The win marked the 17-year-old’s second medal in Beijing after earning the silver in slopestyle. Click here to relive the moment or experience it for the first time if you didn’t have the chance to watch it live!

RELATED: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

We’ve got an exciting lineup ahead today on NBC and Peacock featuring five medal events listed below. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Men’s 4×7.5km Biathlon Relay.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating: Schedule, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online tonight

Tonight in primetime (beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET), the figure skating action continues featuring the women’s short program. The three U.S. women in the field Alysa Liu (Richmond, CA), Karen Chen (Fremont, CA), and reigning U.S. champion Mariah Bell (Westminster, CO)–are all expected to finish outside of the top six. ROC figure skater Kamila Valiyeva will be allowed to compete after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) gave the announcement on Monday.

Later, at 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock, the U.S. men’s hockey team will battle it out with Slovakia in the quarterfinals.

RELATED: USA Men’s Hockey Team 2022 Olympics – Full roster, schedule, matchups for the Beijing Winter Games

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to Watch on NBC and Peacock:

Tuesday, February 15 schedule

(All times are listed as ET. and are subject to change)

*indicates a medal event.

DURING THE DAY:

*Biathlon – Men’s 4×7.5km Relay – 2:00 p.m.

*Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill, 10 km – 2:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying – 3:30 p.m.

*Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air – 4:00 p.m.

WHAT’S ON TONIGHT:

*Bobsled – Two-Man, Third Run – 8:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program – 8:30 p.m.

*Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Final – 9:00 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program – 10:00 p.m.

Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinals – USA vs Slovakia – 11:10 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Who are the mascots of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!