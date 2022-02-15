Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

By Feb 15, 2022, 3:00 AM EST
Bobsleigh - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 10
Getty Images
1 Comment

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock now and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?

READ MORE: Winter Olympics daily schedule: Today’s live events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Total United States Medal Count: 17

  • Gold medals: 7
  • Silver medals: 6
  • Bronze medals: 4

Follow the live Medals Count for every country at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com

Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics

  1. Julia Marino (Westport, CT) – Silver Medal in Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle
  2. Jaelin Kauf (Alta, WY) – Silver Medal in Women’s Moguls
  3. Team USA – Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event 
  4. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Burlington, VT) – Silver Medal in Men’s Super-G
  5. Jessie Diggins (Afton, MN) – Bronze Medal in Cross-Country Skiing (Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle)
  6. Colby Stevenson (Park City, UT) – Silver in Freestyle Skiing (Big Air)
  7. Lindsey Jacobellis (Park City, UT) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Snowboard Cross)
  8. Chloe Kim (Los Angeles, CA) – Gold in Snowboarding (Women’s Halfpipe)
  9. Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, UT) – Gold in Men’s Singles (Figure Skating)
  10. United States – Gold in Mixed Team Aerials (Freestyle Skiing)
    • The U.S. team of Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Virginia), Chris Lillis (Pittsford, New York) and Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) takes home gold in the event’s Olympic debut.
  11. United States – Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals (Snowboarding)
    • The U.S. team of Lindsey Jacobellis (Park City, UT), and Nick Baumgartner (Iron River, MI) takes home gold in the Mixed Team Cross Snowboarding event. This is the second gold medal in Beijing for Jacobellis, who is competing in her fifth Olympics. Baumgartner becomes the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal, his first medal in his fourth Olympic appearance.
  12. Erin Jackson (Ocala, Florida) – Gold in Speed Skating – Women’s 500m
    • Erin Jackson first took to the ice in 2016 after cutting her teeth as an inline skater. After quickly developing into one of the world’s best speed skaters, Jackson almost didn’t make it to Beijing after taking an uncharacteristic stumble in the Trials and finishing 3rd. But her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe (Ocala, Florida) gave up her spot in the event for Jackson. Jackson is the first American woman to win this event since 1994.
  13. Madison Hubbell (Sylvania, OH) and Zach Donohue (Madison, CT) – Bronze in Ice Dance
    • The team of Hubbell and Donohue earned personal bests in the rhythm dance, free dance and total combined score to take bronze for the U.S. in ice dance. Four years ago they finished 4th in PyeongChang, and have announced that they plan to retire this spring.
  14. Kaillie Humphries (Calgary, Alberta) – Gold in Bobsleigh (Women’s Monobob)
    • In the Olympic debut of women’s monobob, the U.S. took gold and silver. It was the fourth medal for Humphries and the first representing the United States (formerly represented Canada) – she now owns three gold and one bronze.
  15. Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, GA) – Silver in Bobsleigh (Women’s Monobob)
    • This is also the fourth Olympic medal for Meyers Taylor (three silver, 1 bronze), and she and Humphries are the most decorated female bobsledders in history. Meyers Taylor’s medal comes after she spent several days in isolation in Beijing after testing positive for COVID-19, separated from her young son Nico. 
  16. Megan Nick (Shelburne, Vermont)- Bronze in Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials
    • In her Olympic debut, Megan Nick took the bronze in Women’s Aerials. The victory marks the first Olympic medal for the U.S. in this event since Nikki Stone won gold in 1998.
  17. United States – Bronze in Speed Skating – Men’s Team Pursuit
    • The U.S. team of Ethan Cepuran (Glen Ellyn, IL), Casey Dawson (Park City, UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park, IL), and Joey Mantia (Ocala, FL) all earned their first Olympic medals with a third-place finish at the speed skating oval.

Be sure to follow NBC Olympics and OlympicTalk for the latest news and updates about the 2022 Winter Games!

Read more about the 2022 Winter Olympics

How to watch Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing: TV schedule, how to watch online, event...
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - Previews - Day -3 - Cross-Country Skiing Training
Winter Olympics schedule today: Live events tonight, how to watch online,...
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay
Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, how to watch, event...